FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Infant remains found in Canadian storage locker - police
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 21, 2014 / 4:30 PM / 3 years ago

Infant remains found in Canadian storage locker - police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Human remains believed to be the bodies of four infants were discovered in a storage locker in the Canadian Prairie city of Winnipeg, police said on Tuesday.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp, citing sources, said the remains were discovered in a U-Haul storage locker.

Winnipeg police declined to comment on the location of the discovery. A message for U-Haul, owned by Amerco, was not immediately returned.

Winnipeg, population 771,000, had the second-highest homicide rate among Canadian cities in 2012, according to Statistics Canada. The city had 33 homicides that year, or four homicides per 100,000 population, second to Thunder Bay, Ontario. (Reporting by Rod Nickel; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.