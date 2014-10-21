Infant remains found in Canadian storage locker - police

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Human remains believed to be the bodies of four infants were discovered in a storage locker in the Canadian Prairie city of Winnipeg, police said on Tuesday.

The Canadian Broadcasting Corp, citing sources, said the remains were discovered in a U-Haul storage locker.

Winnipeg police declined to comment on the location of the discovery. A message for U-Haul, owned by Amerco, was not immediately returned.

Winnipeg, population 771,000, had the second-highest homicide rate among Canadian cities in 2012, according to Statistics Canada. The city had 33 homicides that year, or four homicides per 100,000 population, second to Thunder Bay, Ontario. (Reporting by Rod Nickel; Editing by Peter Galloway)