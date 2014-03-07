FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada to require railways to make minimum grain shipments -source
March 7, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 4 years ago

Canada to require railways to make minimum grain shipments -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian government will on Friday unveil plans to require railways to make minimum grain shipments over a specified time period to help deal with a massive backlog, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Ottawa is due to make the announcement at 1130 eastern (1630 GMT). Canadian National Railway Co and Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd say the problem is partly due to record crops of wheat and canola as well as frigid weather limiting the length of trains that pull grain cars.

