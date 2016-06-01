FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
CANADA CRUDE-Canadian grades slip as producers look to resume operations
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 1, 2016 / 10:06 PM / a year ago

CANADA CRUDE-Canadian grades slip as producers look to resume operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* WCS for July last traded at $11.85/bbl discount to WTI
    * Syn for July last traded $2.25/bbl over WTI

    By Catherine Ngai
    NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - Canadian crude weakened on
Wednesday, the first day of the new monthly trade cycle, as
producers were working on resuming operations and ramping up
while thousands of evacuees return Fort McMurray. 
    The weakening comes even after news that Syncrude was set to
cut June deliveries by nearly 85 percent for the month,
indicating that the facility would take more time to increase
output. 
    Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for July delivery
 last traded at $2.25 a barrel over the West Texas
Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers. On
Tuesday, it settled at a $3.65 a barrel premium.
    Western Canadian Select for July last traded at
$11.85 a barrel discount to U.S. crude futures. It settled at
$11.75 a barrel below U.S. crude futures on Tuesday. 

    
 (Reporting By Catherine Ngai; Editing by Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.