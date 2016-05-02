FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada to compensate dairy farmers for Europe trade deal
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 2, 2016 / 6:20 PM / a year ago

Canada to compensate dairy farmers for Europe trade deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 2 (Reuters) - The Canadian government said on Monday that it would compensate the country’s dairy farmers for the increased European imports that would be allowed under a pending free trade deal.

The previous Conservative government, which the Liberals defeated in October, had promised before the last election to compensate dairy, poultry and egg farmers a total of C$4.3 billion (US$3.43 billion) over 15 years for losses under the European Union trade deal as well as Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP).

$1 = 1.2539 Canadian dollars Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.