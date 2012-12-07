FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada to restart search for fighters, could buy F-35: source
December 7, 2012 / 3:05 PM / in 5 years

Canada to restart search for fighters, could buy F-35: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Canada is restarting its search for new fighter jets but could still choose Lockheed Martin Corp’s F-35, which Ottawa had initially said it would buy before losing enthusiasm as cost estimates soared, a government source told Reuters on Friday.

An independent panel will study the F-35, Boeing Co’s F-18 Super Hornet and the EADS Eurofighter and report back to Ottawa by early 2013, the source said. The panel, which could also look at other fighters, will not make a recommendation on which jet to buy.

