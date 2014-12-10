FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada to continue in F-35 program until jet decision is made
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2014 / 9:57 PM / 3 years ago

Canada to continue in F-35 program until jet decision is made

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Canada will stay part of the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter program while a decision is being made on whether actually to buy the plane, made by Lockheed Martin Corp , the government said on Wednesday.

In a report on Canada’s plans to buy a replacement for its aging CF-18 fighters, made by Boeing Co, it slightly increased the cost of buying a fleet of F-35 jets to C$45.8 billion ($39.8 billion) from a 2013 estimate of C$45.7 billion.

$1=$1.15 Canadian Reporting by Randall Palmer, David Ljunggren and Leah Schnurr; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.