FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CN Rail needs to testify over recent oil accidents -minister
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 10, 2015 / 7:51 PM / 3 years ago

CN Rail needs to testify over recent oil accidents -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 10 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co should explain its recent oil-by-rail accidents before the House of Commons transport committee, Transport Minister Lisa Raitt said on Tuesday.

Raitt, testifying before the committee herself about her department’s spending plans, called on the committee to summon CN Rail to discuss the accidents. A derailment in northern Ontario on Saturday was the railroad’s third in less than a month. (Reporting by Mike De Souza and Randall Palmer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.