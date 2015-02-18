FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CN Rail says shippers should expect delays as derailment cleared
February 18, 2015 / 4:28 PM / 3 years ago

CN Rail says shippers should expect delays as derailment cleared

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co said on Wednesday its shipping customers should expect delays as traffic on its mainline returns to normal after a weekend derailment of a train carrying crude oil.

The derailment site 80 kilometers (50 miles) south of Timmins, Ontario, was cleared at 10:30 p.m. local time on Tuesday. The accident blocked traffic on the railways’s main east-west track between Montreal and Winnipeg, Manitoba, the company said in a notice to customers.

Late Saturday night, 29 cars carrying Alberta oil sands crude to eastern Ontario derailed and seven caught fire.

Reporting by Scott Haggett; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

