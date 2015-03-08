FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Derailed Canadian National crude train still burning
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2015 / 10:56 PM / 3 years ago

Derailed Canadian National crude train still burning

Jeffrey Hodgson

2 Min Read

TORONTO, March 8 (Reuters) - A Canadian National Railway Co train carrying crude oil that derailed near the northern Ontario community of Gogama early on Saturday is still on fire, the company said late on Sunday.

The derailment is CN’s second in the region in just three days and third in less than a month. It was the latest in a series of North American derailments involving trains hauling crude oil, raising concerns about rail safety.

“Fire suppression activities are beginning, as is construction of the track diversion,” CN spokesman Mark Hallman said in an email, adding that responders were working in shifts around the clock.

He said air quality monitoring has indicated no air issues at either Gogama or a nearby aboriginal community.

The Ontario Provincial Police said at midday on Twitter that the fire was burning at 80 percent of full size and posted a photo from the morning showing thick clouds of black smoke still coming from the site.

The police force reopened a nearby highway closed after the derailment, but warned there would be delays for residents as CN moves equipment.

The railway said on Saturday that a bridge over a waterway had been damaged and that five tank cars had landed in the water. Oil had leaked into the water and booms were deployed to try to contain it.

CN said the crude oil on the train originated in Alberta and was destined for Eastern Canada.

The incident comes after another derailment, on Thursday, blocked CN’s main line in northern Ontario.

CN said the latest derailment occurred 2 miles (3.2 km) northwest of Gogama, which is some 373 miles (600 km) north of Toronto. It occurred just before 3 a.m. (0800 GMT) on Saturday and is affecting rail traffic running between Toronto and Winnipeg, Manitoba.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada, which is investigating, noted on Saturday that the accident occurred about 23 miles (37 km) from the site of a Feb. 14 accident involving a CN crude oil train. (Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.