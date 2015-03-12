FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CN says some refinery product spilled in Manitoba train car derailment
March 12, 2015

CN says some refinery product spilled in Manitoba train car derailment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Canadian National Railway Co said Thursday 13 train cars carrying refinery cracking stock derailed Wednesday night in rural Manitoba, and one car spilled some “product.”

There were no injuries and no threat to the public, CN spokesman Brent Kossey said in an email.

Kossey said the spill has been contained and CN is working with Manitoba environmental officials to clean up the product from the ground adjacent to the track. No waterways have been impacted.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Alden Bentley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
