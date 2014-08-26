FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-BNSF train carrying LPG derails in Manitoba, no leaks or injuries
Sections
Featured
Rescuers desperately look for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers desperately look for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 26, 2014 / 6:50 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-BNSF train carrying LPG derails in Manitoba, no leaks or injuries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds BNSF comment, clarifies that cars were carrying LPG, not propane)

By Nia Williams

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug 26 (Reuters) - A Burlington Northern Santa Fe train carrying liquefied petroleum gas derailed in Emerson, Manitoba, on Tuesday, prompting the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to evacuate 40 people from nearby homes as a precaution.

Two cars carrying LPG and one empty car left the tracks, which are owned by Canadian National Railway, at around 7:30 a.m. local time (1230 GMT) said Amy McBeth, spokeswoman for BNSF. BNSF is owned by Berkshire Hathaway.

There were no leaks detected, or injuries or fire due to the accident.

The RCMP had said earlier that two cars carrying unscented propane had derailed.

Emerson, located near the U.S. border, is 110 km (68 miles) south of Winnipeg, Canada’s rail network hub.

The derailment comes at a time of increased regulatory scrutiny on the railroads, as Canada and the United States ramp up efforts to increase rail car safety after a series of fiery accidents involving trains carrying crude oil.

An RCMP spokeswoman said it was unclear when residents would be able to return to their homes, or what had caused the derailment.

BNSF’s McBeth said crews were working to clear the tracks but she had no estimate of how long it would take.

“At this point it’s too early to know what caused the derailment, but we will certainly be conducting a full investigation,” she said. (Editing by Marguerita Choy and Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.