OTTAWA, March 24 (Reuters) - An unusually harsh winter is one of the reasons Canadian National Rail Co suffered a sharp increase in the number of train accidents in 2014, a top official said on Tuesday.

Chief Operating Officer Jim Vena told a committee of federal legislators that deep cold can cause rails and wheels to crack. The company has increased inspections of tracks, he added. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Peter Galloway)