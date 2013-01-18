FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada provinces to set strict caps on generic drug prices
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 18, 2013 / 7:36 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada provinces to set strict caps on generic drug prices

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Research found unusually high generic prices in Canada

* Regulatory crackdown has hit Canadian pharmacy growth

TORONTO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Canada’s provinces and territories will cap the prices of six widely prescribed generic drugs at 18 percent of their branded equivalents, an interprovincial policy group said on Friday, in a move that will cut costs for private and government health programs.

The current caps for the drugs limit payments to between 25 and 40 percent of the branded equivalents, according to a statement by the Council of the Federation, which said the changes will take effect in all jurisdictions by April 1.

The agreement is the first coordinated effort in a broad push by individual Canadian provinces to cut the prices they pay for generic drugs. The changes began in Ontario and then spread, to varying degrees, across the country.

The new cap may put further pressure on Canadian pharmacy chains such as Shoppers Drug Mart Corp. The earlier reforms curbed prescription sales growth at Canada’s top drugstore chain.

Shoppers Drug, whose stock slipped 25 Canadian cents to C$44.12 on Friday afternoon, could not be reached immediately for comment.

Canada has a reputation for relatively low prices of branded prescription drugs. However, a flurry of studies in the mid-2000s found that generic drug prices in the country were unusually high.

Under Canada’s taxpayer-funded medical system, provincial governments spend billions of dollars a year on drug programs for the elderly and people with low incomes or particularly high costs. Cash-strapped governments are motivated to cut costs.

The province of Quebec is not participating in the initiative, according to the release. Quebec’s “most-favored nation” regime, however, matches prices to the lowest rates available elsewhere in Canada.

The six drugs are atorvastatin, ramipril, venlafaxine, amlodipine, omeprazole and rabeprazole.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.