Canada's provinces may do more on generic drugs -premier
January 18, 2013 / 7:31 PM / in 5 years

Canada's provinces may do more on generic drugs -premier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 18 (Reuters) - An agreement by Canada’s provinces and territories to set unified caps on the prices of six widely prescribed generic drugs is just the beginning of coordinated efforts to hold down costs, Saskatchewan’s Premier Brad Wall told Reuters on Friday.

Wall, who leads a working group on the issue with Prince Edward Island Premier Robert Ghiz, said health ministers would discuss next steps this spring. They may bring in caps for more generic drugs but will also consult with industry, he said.

New generic drug reforms may weigh on Canadian pharmacy chains such as Shoppers Drug Mart Corp.

