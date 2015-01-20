FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Canada competition watchdog seeks records from Indigo, Kobo
#Market News
January 20, 2015 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Canada competition watchdog seeks records from Indigo, Kobo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph and headline to show Indigo, Kobo are not target of probe)

TORONTO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Canada’s Competition Bureau said on Tuesday it has asked for records from Indigo Books and Music Inc, the country’s biggest bookstore chain, as part of an on-going probe into alleged anti-competitive practices in the e-book market.

The competition watchdog said it sought a court order last week to compel Indigo and Japanese e-reader maker Kobo Inc to turn over records relevant to the investigation. Kobo is owned by Tokyo-based ecommerce company Rakuten Inc.

The bureau said that there is no conclusion of wrongdoing by Indigo or Kobo at this time. Spokeswomen for Indigo and Kobo were not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting by Euan Rocha; Editing by Peter Galloway)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
