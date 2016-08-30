FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Canada current account deficit hits near-record C$19.86 bln
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
BUSINESS
Whole Foods slashes prices on some produce
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Commentary
The conservative case for GOP to stop lawmaking in secret
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
Technology
Fitbit takes aim at Apple with new smartwatch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 30, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Canada current account deficit hits near-record C$19.86 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Canada's current account deficit widened to a near-record C$19.86 billion ($15.28 billion) in the second quarter as the value of exports continued to sink, Statistics Canada said on Tuesday.

The shortfall, though slightly smaller than the C$20.50 billion forecast in a Reuters poll, was the second-largest after the C$20.20 billion deficit in the third quarter of 2010. Statscan revised the first-quarter deficit figure to C$16.59 billion from C$16.77 billion.

The deficit for international transactions in goods jumped to a record C$11.28 billion from C$6.48 billion in the first quarter. Overall, exports of goods dropped to C$123.57 billion from C$130.20 billion, in part due to lower shipments of motor vehicles and parts as well as consumer goods.

The overall deficit on international trade in services narrowed to C$5.14 billion from C$5.40 billion in the first quarter.

The deficit on cross-border investment income flows shrank to C$2.88 billion from C$3.44 billion.

($1=$1.30 Canadian)

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.