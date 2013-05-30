FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Canada current account gap narrows slightly in 1st qtr
May 30, 2013 / 12:35 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Canada current account gap narrows slightly in 1st qtr

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* First-quarter current account deficit C$14.1 billion

* Deficits in trade in goods, services fall

OTTAWA, May 30 (Reuters) - Canada’s current account deficit narrowed slightly in the first quarter of 2013 on lower shortfalls on trade in goods and services, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

The current account deficit totaled C$14.1 billion ($13.6 billion), less than the C$15.5 billion forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll, and smaller than the revised C$14.6 billion gap in the fourth quarter of 2012.

Exports of goods rose 2.4 percent in the period on broad strength in commodities while imports rose by 2.0 percent. As a result, the deficit on trade in goods fell to C$1.7 billion from C$2.1 billion in the fourth quarter.

The deficit on trade in services narrowed to C$5.8 billion from $6.0 billion previously on lower payments on trade in commercial services and higher receipts on transportation services.

The investment income deficit fell to C$4.9 billion in the first quarter from C$5.1 billion in the fourth quarter as Canadian income on foreign securities edged up.

