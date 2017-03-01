FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Canada Q4 current account deficit narrows sharply to C$10.73 bln
March 1, 2017 / 1:41 PM / 6 months ago

UPDATE 1-Canada Q4 current account deficit narrows sharply to C$10.73 bln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, March 1 (Reuters) - Canada's current account deficit in the fourth quarter narrowed sharply to C$10.73 billion ($8.07 billion), its lowest in more than five years, thanks largely to rising exports, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected a C$9.75 billion deficit. The shortfall was the lowest since C$10.17 billion recorded in the third quarter of 2011.

For 2016 as a whole, the current account deficit hit a second consecutive annual high, edging up to C$67.70 billion from C$67.55 billion in 2015.

The balance on international trade in goods in the fourth quarter posted a surplus of C$793 million, the first since the third quarter of 2014.

Exports, a key part of the Bank of Canada's economic outlook, jumped by C$6.29 billion to C$136.55 billion. Energy products were the major contributor to export growth, benefiting from both higher prices and volumes.

The deficit on trade in services dipped slightly to C$5.46 billion while foreign investment in Canadian securities totaled C$33.26 billion. ($1=$1.33 Canadian)

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

