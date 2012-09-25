Bank of Canada says strong C$ a drag on economy

Sept 25 (Reuters) - The strong Canadian dollar has been a drag on the Canadian economy for the last few years, but the Bank of Canada has no target for the currency’s level, focusing instead on inflation targets, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane said on Tuesday.

“The Canadian dollar is a factor that we look at very closely in relation to the economic outlook for Canada and for the last few years has been at a level that represents a drag on the Canadian economy, particularly with regards to our export performance,” he said after a speech in Calgary.

“We don’t have a target for the level of the exchange rate.”