Europe must balance stimulus, debt -Bank of Canada
#Market News
April 30, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

Europe must balance stimulus, debt -Bank of Canada

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, April 30 (Reuters) - European countries must find a balance between stimulus efforts and measures to curb deficits although it is important some countries give a strong signal as to the soundness of their fiscal position, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane said on Monday.

“Of course some countries in Europe in particular don’t really have the luxury of waiting for the appropriate moment (to address deficits) because they really need to give a strong signal as to the soundness of their fiscal position and that really puts them in a difficult position,” he said after a speech.

