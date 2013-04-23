FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of Canada's Carney speaks in Ottawa
#Market News
April 23, 2013 / 1:21 PM / 4 years ago

HIGHLIGHTS-Bank of Canada's Carney speaks in Ottawa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 23 (Reuters) - Below are key quotes from an appearance by Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney and Senior Deputy Governor Tiff Macklem:

CARNEY ON HOUSEHOLD DEBT LEVELS:

“I would say that as we sit here today, we are encouraged by the fact that the rate of debt accumulation has slowed. We see the prospect of stabilization this year of (the) debt to income ratio. We’re encouraged by the fact the level of housing starts has come down to slightly below demographic demand, as we see right now, there’s still more adjustments to go. We’re encouraged by the evolution of house prices in a number of markets. We’re on the path to a balanced evolution of the household sector and we all have to continue to be vigilant.”

