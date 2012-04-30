UPDATE 2-Bank of Canada repeats may need to withdraw stimulus

* Lane says economic momentum firmer than few months ago

* He says Europe must balance stimulus, cutting deficits

By Louise Egan

OTTAWA, April 30 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada warned again on Monday it may have to pull back on policies designed to stimulate the economy, with Deputy Governor Timothy Lane reiterating the more hawkish language the BOC introduced this month and pointing to the need to keep inflation in check.

In a speech in Ottawa, Lane said there is less slack in the economy and firmer underlying inflation, and that this may mean that the bank will have to withdraw stimulus by raising interest rates.

“Some modest withdrawal of the present considerable monetary policy stimulus may become appropriate, consistent with achieving the 2 percent inflation target over the medium term,” Lane said.

“The timing and degree of any such withdrawal will be weighed carefully against domestic and global economic developments.”

Lane’s comments echo remarks by Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney, who has spoken about the country’s economic outlook on several occasions this month.

On April 17, the central bank kept rates unchanged, as expected, but signaled that it was starting to think more seriously about tightening monetary policy.

The Bank of Canada has held rates steady for more than a year, partly due to concern about the impact of Europe’s debt crisis, which Canadian policymakers have monitored closely.

Lane said European countries must find a balance between stimulus efforts and measures to curb deficits, although in some countries that balance is difficult.

“Of course some countries in Europe in particular don’t really have the luxury of waiting for the appropriate moment (to address deficits) because they really need to give a strong signal as to the soundness of their fiscal position and that really puts them in a difficult position,” he said after a speech.

Lane’s speech was published before the release on Monday of unexpectedly weak data that showed Canada’s economy shrank by 0.2 percent in February, hit by temporary closures in the mining and other goods-producing industries.

The Bank of Canada has frozen rates at 1 percent since September 2010 after it became the first in the G7 to raise borrowing costs from lows hit during the financial crisis.

Carney has also repeated his warnings about excess household debt as Canadians take out mortgages at extremely low borrowing rates, saying the country should heed the lessons of the U.S. housing crash.

A Reuters survey of the country’s primary dealers, conducted immediately following the Bank of Canada rate announcement, showed the median forecast for the timing of the next rate increase being pushed up to the first quarter of 2013.