C$ to weaken back under parity-Bank of Canada survey

* Hedging clients of banks saw C$ weaker in 2012, 2013 * Survey conducted in from June to August OTTAWA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Companies and institutional investors who hedge their Canadian dollar exposure through major banks expect the currency to fall back under parity with the U.S. dollar in 2013, a Bank of Canada survey showed on Friday. The central bank conducted the survey of banks that are active in Canadian foreign exchange hedging from June to August, a period when the Canadian dollar was largely weaker than the U.S. dollar. It found the banks' average estimate of their clients' budgeted Canadian dollar rate for 2013 is C$1.0119 to the U.S. dollar, or 98.82 U.S. cents. The rate for 2012 is C$1.0075 per U.S. dollar, or 99.26 U.S. cents, the survey showed. On Friday afternoon, the Canadian currency stood at C$0.9922 per U.S. dollar, or $1.0079. "The Canadian dollar is largely anticipated to remain little changed over the next year with banks noting that most accounts do not expect the Canadian dollar to trade significantly outside a (US$)0.98-(US$)1.03 range," the bank said. "They noted that their customers felt little pressure to hedge due to expectations that the currency would remain steady, with clients choosing to wait for a more opportunistic level to hedge, within the anticipated range." The report added that as a result of that view, many corporate clients were choosing to cover exposures in the spot market, or hedge for less than one month.