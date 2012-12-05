Bank of Canada changes time for interest rate decisions

* Rate decisions to be released one hour later than previously

* Quarterly forecasts to coincide with rate announcements

OTTAWA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday that as of January 2013 it will publish its interest rate decisions at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT) instead of 9 a.m.

“This new time takes into consideration the feedback gathered via consultation with market participants and other stakeholders,” the bank said in a statement.

The central bank earlier this year announced scheduling changes for the publication of its quarterly Monetary Policy Report. These reports will now be released simultaneously with the rate decisions in January, April, July and October.

The MPRs will be published on Wednesdays and be followed by a press conference. The Bank of Canada’s next interest rate announcement is Jan. 23.