Canada adds another director to Bank of Canada board
December 18, 2012 / 7:46 PM / 5 years ago

Canada adds another director to Bank of Canada board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian government on Tuesday said it had appointed Claire Kennedy to the board of the country’s central bank.

The addition of Kennedy to the board, which provides general oversight of the management and administration of the Bank of Canada but does not set monetary policy, comes six weeks after two other appointments. Kennedy’s appointment takes membership of the board to 14.

Kennedy works on tax and corporate law at Bennett Jones LLP, and sits on the University of Toronto’s governing council. She has previously worked at Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP and served as a law clerk at the Supreme Court of Canada.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.