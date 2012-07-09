Canadian businesses still upbeat but eye global troubles

OTTAWA, July 9 (Reuters) - Canadian businesses sentiment on future sales weakened markedly in the second quarter from a two-year high in the first, while hiring and investment intentions were robust, according to the Bank of Canada’s summer business outlook survey on Monday.

The survey responses on inflation expectations and capacity pressures suggest there is no extra pressure on the central bank to follow through on recent hints of a possible interest rate increase.

“Responses to the summer survey suggest that businesses generally remain positive about the outlook, but are mindful of renewed uncertainty regarding the global economic environment,” the central bank said in its release.

In the biggest sign of anxiety, less than half the firms - 47 percent - said they expected sales to grow at a faster pace in the next year, down from 58 percent in the first-quarter survey.

Thirty-two percent saw sales growth weakening. That brought the balance of opinion - the difference between those expecting faster and weaker growth - to 15 compared with 35 previously.

Still, hiring intentions rose to the strongest level since the second quarter of 2011, which itself was the most upbeat reading since the survey started in 1998.

Canadian businesses plan to continue increasing investments, with the positive sentiment on that question unchanged from three months earlier.

Companies generally expect inflation to shift into lower gear over the next year, cementing the market view that the Bank of Canada can hold off any rate hikes until next year.

Slightly over half still expect inflation to be from 2 to 3 percent, the upper half of the Bank of Canada’s target range. But 44 percent now see inflation of 1 to 2 percent, up from 28 percent who predicted that in the first quarter.

The percentage of companies reporting difficulty meeting increased demand rose modestly, a sign that the slack in the economy is being gradually absorbed.