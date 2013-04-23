Bank of Canada repeats language on higher interest rates

OTTAWA, April 23 (Reuters) - Outgoing Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney on Tuesday repeated the central bank’s warning that it expects its next move to be an interest rate increase, even after recently cutting growth forecasts.

“The considerable monetary policy stimulus currently in place will likely remain appropriate for a period of time, after which some modest withdrawal will likely be required, consistent with achieving the 2 per cent inflation target,” he told a Canadian parliamentary committee.

The Bank of Canada last week chopped its economic growth forecasts and welcomed signs of a cooler housing market as it left its benchmark lending rate unchanged.