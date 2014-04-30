FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Canada taps adviser Patterson as deputy governor
#Market News
April 30, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Bank of Canada taps adviser Patterson as deputy governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, April 30 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Wednesday it will appoint Lynn Patterson, a special adviser to Governor Stephen Poloz and a former banker, as a deputy governor to replace retiring John Murray.

Since June, Patterson has served as special adviser to Poloz and senior representative for financial markets at the central bank’s Toronto office. She has more than 25 years’ experience in capital markets, risk oversight and senior management, and was previously president of Bank of America Merrill Lynch Canada. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Editing by James Dalgleish)

