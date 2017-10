TORONTO, May 1 (Reuters) - It would be a mistake to think that high commodity prices are temporary, Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday.

Carney, asked to name potential mistakes that investors could make, told a business audience that one error “would be to think that ... current elevated levels of commodity prices are a temporary phenomenon.”

He added: “Eventually, all commodity booms end, but this one in our view will go on for some time.”