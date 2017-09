OTTAWA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Canada’s central bank has backed away from committing to future interest rate hikes as it weighs the risks of low inflation against record-high levels of personal debt, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz indicated on Tuesday.

Poloz’s comments, made to lawmakers on the House of Commons finance committee, repeated the line from the central bank’s rate announcement and Monetary Policy Report last week.

The full statement can be found here: