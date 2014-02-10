FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Canada sees help from weaker C$, global trend
February 10, 2014

Bank of Canada sees help from weaker C$, global trend

OTTAWA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Canadian exports and business investment may get a long overdue boost as the global economy gathers speed and the Canadian currency falls against the U.S. dollar, a senior central bank official said on Monday.

“The strengthening of the global economy and depreciation of the Canadian dollar should foster a broadening of the composition of growth in Canada,” said Bank of Canada Deputy Governor John Murray, according to a slide presentation posted on the bank’s website.

The bank has long said that the export sector and business investment need to replace consumers and housing as the main drivers of Canadian economic growth. Murray’s presentation in Sudbury, Ontario repeated the outlook released by the bank on Jan. 22.

