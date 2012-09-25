Commodity houses may get systemically important-Bank of Canada

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Large commodity trading houses, together with the physical trading operations of big investment banks, are playing an increasingly prominent role in commodity markets and may be getting systemically important, Bank of Canada Deputy Governor Timothy Lane said on Tuesday.

In prepared remarks that made no reference to monetary policy, Lane said it was worth asking whether the losses a trading house incurs, or the failure of a house altogether, would have a significant knock-on effect on the financial system as a whole.