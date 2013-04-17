Bank of Canada's Carney says Japan measures consistent with G20

OTTAWA, April 17 (Reuters) - Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney said on Wednesday that Japan’s decision earlier this year to embrace aggressive quantitative easing is consistent with the Groups of 20 nations’ February communique that called for countries to refrain from deliberately devaluing their currencies.

“The measures ... taken by the Bank of Japan, are entirely consistent with the G20 communique of Moscow. This is monetary policy that’s directed at domestic objectives,” he told reporters in Ottawa.

He said that the additional demand created by Japan’s move should benefit Canada, but cautioned that Japan’s monetary policy decisions are less important for Canada than measures taken by the United States.