INTERVIEW-British Columbia eyes up to 1 bln yuan "dim sum" bond deal

* Province eyes deal between 500 million-1 billion yuan

* B.C. gov’t working with HSBC on potential yuan bond deal

* B.C. official in China, Singapore for investor tour

* B.C. eyes global bond with access to North American, Europe

By Claire Sibonney and Nethelie Wong

TORONTO/HONG KONG, Dec 14 (Reuters) - British Columbia may double the size of its potential yuan-denominated “dim sum” bond, planned as the first government issue in China’s nascent offshore debt market, and it expects little impact from a threat this week to downgrade its triple-A credit rating.

Speaking to Reuters at the end of a week-long roadshow in three Asian cities, assistant deputy finance minister Jim Hopkins said a deal could come as early as January.

“It’s been well received,” he said in a telephone interview from Singapore on Friday.

“Our pitch to the investor base is that this market has been dominated by issuers in this region ... and we talk a little bit about the fact that we’re Canadian and I think there’s a bit of a halo-effect that comes from that.”

Strong growth in the fledgling offshore yuan bond market and improving liquidity around cross-currency swaps has tempted more global companies and institutions into the emerging yuan market as China steps up efforts to open its capital markets and internationalize its currency.

British Columbia would be the first non-Chinese government to tap the offshore market, which saw issuance of about $15.55 billion equivalent so far in 2012.

The Pacific province previously put the likely size of its proposed bond at 500 million yuan. Hopkins said that could rise to 1 billion yuan if demand and market conditions were right. The government has hired HSBC on the deal.

China is British Columbia’s second largest foreign trading partner after the United States, and its exports to China have surged more than fivefold over the last decade.

British Columbia now hopes that relationship will help it diversify its investor base to help fund a borrowing program that could run between C$7 billion ($7.1 billion) and C$8 billion over the next few years. It hopes for special attention as the first foreign government to tap the yuan bond market.

Over the past few years, the World Bank, McDonald’s Corp and Caterpillar have all issued yuan bonds with at-issue yields of below 1 percent to around 3 percent.

The largest offshore yuan bond from a non-Asian sovereign, supranational or agency issuer was a 1.5 billion yuan ($240.33 million) issue from Germany’s state-owned development bank KfW, whose initial 1 billion yuan offer at 2.05 percent was easily oversubscribed in May. KfW retapped the market at 2 percent in August.

B.C. would be a benchmark for other foreign sovereign issuance.

Hopkins said the proceeds of a potential sale would be immediately converted back to Canadian dollars. The minimum amount for the 2-3 year bond is 500 million yuan, but it could go up to 1 billion yuan, a possible foot in the door to bigger deals in Asia.

He said the province is looking at a global issue format that would also be accessible to investors in North America and Europe, and possibly central banks.

Hopkins said British Columbia may not be as well known in Asia as people in the province think it is, despite a large Asian population in Vancouver, B.C.’s largest city. If the price and conditions are not right, he said the province will hold off on a deal.

MOODY‘S DOWNGRADES B.C. OUTLOOK

Between Hopkins’ stops in Hong Kong and Singapore this week, credit rating agency Moody’s downgraded British Columbia’s outlook from stable to negative, a change that affected about C$39.8 billion in debt securities.

The agency cited a slowing economy, low commodity prices and spending pressures, as well as “the risks to the province’s ability to reverse the recent accumulation in debt.”

British Columbia said last month its 2012-13 deficit forecast had grown to C$1.47 billion from the C$968 million projected in February.

Hopkins said investors were “sophisticated enough” to appreciate that Moody’s caution was an outlook change not a downgrade, and it that could be reversed if the province meets its fiscal targets.

“It’s a fair warning,” said Hopkins. “The government has the fiscal flexibility to reverse the accumulation of debt and if it does so, it can hope then to get its rating returned to a stable outlook but it’s now in the government’s court.” ($1 = 6.2415 China yuan; $1 = $0.99 Canadian) (Editing by Janet Guttsman, Jeffrey Hodgson and Andrew Hay)