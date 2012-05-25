Canada preliminary 2011-12 deficit below forecast

OTTAWA, May 25 (Reuters) - Canada reported a preliminary federal budget deficit of C$23.5 billion ($22.8 billion) for the 2011-12 fiscal year on Friday, below the government’s forecast of a C$24.9 billion shortfall.

The Department of Finance said the results to date are in line with its projection. The final results, which will not be available for several months, will reflect various end-of-year adjustments for which information is not yet available.

In March, the deficit totaled C$9.0 billion, up from C$6.2 billion in the same month last year.