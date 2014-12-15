Canada on track to balance budget, even with oil fall- Oliver

TORONTO, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Joe Oliver said again on Monday he was confident the federal government would balance the budget next year, even given volatile oil prices.

He also repeated that he was monitoring the housing market following reports of overvaluation and would take steps to deal, if necessary, to deal with the matter, but does not see a property bubble.

“Dramatic steps are not called for and we certainly do not see a bubble,” he told reporters in Ottawa. (Reporting by Randall Palmer; Writing by Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)