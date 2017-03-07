FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada to release federal budget on March 22 -finmin
#Market News
March 7, 2017 / 8:05 PM / 5 months ago

Canada to release federal budget on March 22 -finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, March 7 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on Tuesday he will release the federal budget on March 22, setting the stage for a fresh estimate of how big the deficit will get as the Liberal government spends on infrastructure to boost the economy.

In a response to a question in Parliament, Morneau said the government's spending blueprint will be presented March 22 at 4 p.m. ET. In November, the government forecast a budget deficit of C$25.1 billion ($18.7 billion) in the fiscal year 2016-2017. ($1 = 1.3417 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Andrea Hopkins; Editing by Bernard Orr)

