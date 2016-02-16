FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada's Morneau: Aiming to balance budget 'over the long term'
February 16, 2016 / 8:01 PM / 2 years ago

Canada's Morneau: Aiming to balance budget 'over the long term'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s government is aiming to balance the budget “over the long term”, Finance Minister Bill Morneau told Parliament on Tuesday in the clearest sign yet the ruling Liberals will not be able to return to surplus as quickly as promised.

The Liberals won power last October on a pledge to run three consecutive budget deficits of no more than C$10 billion ($7.2 billion) a year before balancing the books in 2019/20, a task that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week said would be hard.

$1=$1.39 Canadian Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

