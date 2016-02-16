FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada government makes clear it can't meet balanced budget goal
Sections
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 16, 2016 / 9:51 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada government makes clear it can't meet balanced budget goal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comments from minister, background, opposition reaction)

By David Ljunggren

OTTAWA, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Canadian Finance Minister Bill Morneau on Tuesday effectively conceded the government could not balance the budget as quickly as promised, saying the return to surplus would be achieved over the long term.

The Liberals won power last October on a pledge to run three consecutive budget deficits of no more than C$10 billion ($7.2 billion) a year to help fund spending on infrastructure before balancing the books in 2019/20.

Morneau - who says weak commodity prices mean the economic outlook is worse than projected - told reporters the government aimed “to maintain a goal of getting to a balanced budget over the long term. We recognize that’s challenging.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week said it would be hard to balance the books on time and confirmed that the first deficit would be more than C$10 billion.

Morneau said the tough economic times meant it was doubly important to stick to the plan to invest in infrastructure.

The opposition Conservatives said Morneau’s spending would cause a damaging structural deficit.

“He’s giving himself permission to fail ... who knows what’s going to happen at the end of four years?” Conservative finance critic Lisa Raitt told reporters.

$1=$1.39 Canadian Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.