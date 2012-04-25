Canada structural budget gap seen gone in 2013-14

OTTAWA, April 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian government’s structural budget deficit should vanish by 2013-14 because of spending cuts, Parliamentary Budget Officer Kevin Page said on Wednesday.

He projected the overall federal budget balance shifting into surplus in 2015-16, the same year that was predicted in the government’s 2012-13 budget on March 29.

In a semi-annual report to Parliament, Page also estimated that the economy is running at 1.9 percent below its potential. This contrasts with the Bank of Canada’s estimate of roughly half a percent below capacity in the first quarter.