OSHAWA, Ontario, May 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian government is well positioned to balance its budget in the medium term, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Friday shortly before Ottawa was scheduled to release preliminary 2011-12 budget figures.

“We are on track to balance the budget in the medium term,” Flaherty said in a speech in Oshawa, Ontario.

Flaherty also spoke at length about the dangers of the European sovereign debt crisis, calling the situation there “very unstable.”