Canada says GDP growth holding, but tax revenues off a bit

OTTAWA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Canada will maintain real growth in its economy of at least 2 percent over the coming few years, but lower commodity prices will cause government revenues to be a little less than expected, Finance Minister Jim Flaherty said on Monday.

The consensus of private sector forecasts, surveyed by his department, is for 2.1 percent growth this year, unchanged from the consensus prediction made in the March budget. For 2013, the forecast is cut to 2.0 percent from 2.4 percent, but for 2014 it rises to 2.5 percent from 2.4 percent.