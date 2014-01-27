FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Date of Canadian budget to be announced Monday -Flaherty
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 27, 2014 / 4:55 PM / 4 years ago

Date of Canadian budget to be announced Monday -Flaherty

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The date of the Canadian government’s budget will be announced in the House of Commons later on Monday, said Finance Minister Jim Flaherty, who also repeated that there was “no doubt” the country’s budget will be balanced in 2015.

In November, the government said it expected a deficit of C$17.9 billion ($16.19 billion), or about 1 percent of GDP, in the 2013-14 fiscal year ending March 31. It projected the shortfall would shrink to C$5.5 billion in 2014-15 and that there would be a surplus of C$3.7 billion in 2015-16.

Asked about the recent drop in the Canadian dollar, Flaherty said that one of the factors affecting the loonie is the relative strength of the greenback.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.