Date of Canadian budget to be announced Monday -Flaherty

OTTAWA, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The date of the Canadian government’s budget will be announced in the House of Commons later on Monday, said Finance Minister Jim Flaherty, who also repeated that there was “no doubt” the country’s budget will be balanced in 2015.

In November, the government said it expected a deficit of C$17.9 billion ($16.19 billion), or about 1 percent of GDP, in the 2013-14 fiscal year ending March 31. It projected the shortfall would shrink to C$5.5 billion in 2014-15 and that there would be a surplus of C$3.7 billion in 2015-16.

Asked about the recent drop in the Canadian dollar, Flaherty said that one of the factors affecting the loonie is the relative strength of the greenback.