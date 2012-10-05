UPDATE 1-Canada building permits jump 7.9 pct in August

* Non-residential +25.2 pct, highest $ value in 4 years

OTTAWA, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The value of Canadians building permits rose a faster-than-forecast 7.9 percent in August, boosted by the highest non-residential construction intentions in almost four years, Statistics Canada data indicated on Friday.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts was for a minimal 0.1 percent increase in August.

The housing market showed further signs of cooling, with the value of residential building permits down by 2.3 percent to C$4.2 billion (C$4.3 billion).

This was more than offset by a 25.2 percent rise in non-residential permits to C$3.2 billion. This was due to plans to build medical facilities, educational institutions, nursing homes, utilities buildings and manufacturing plants.