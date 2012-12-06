FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Canada building permits post surprise 15 pct jump in Oct
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 6, 2012 / 2:26 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-Canada building permits post surprise 15 pct jump in Oct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

OTTAWA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The value of building permits issued in Canada jumped 15 percent to a record C$7.49 billion ($7.57 billion) in October from September on higher construction intentions for non-residential buildings, Statistics Canada said on Thursday.

The surprise increase was far greater than the 2.6 percent rise forecast by market analysts. Statscan revised September’s month-on-month decline to 12.7 percent from an initial 13.2 percent drop.

The previous all-time high was the C$7.46 billion set in August 2012.

“A huge jump in industrial permits and medical/educational facilities, the former a very volatile category, was responsible for the headline gain,” Avery Shenfeld, chief economist at CIBC World Markets, wrote in a research note.

“While it’s nice to see some new plant construction, the data do not ease our concerns that Canada will lose the support of home building as a driver of growth come 2013.”

Construction intentions in the non-residential sector soared by 50.3 percent after a 29.4 percent drop in September on strength in Ontario and Quebec, the two most populous provinces.

The value of industrial permits more than tripled to C$1.1 billion - rising above the C$1 billion mark for the first time - on higher construction intentions for manufacturing plants, transportation-related buildings and utilities buildings.

The value of residential permits fell by 4.1 percent, the third decrease in four months, on lower construction intentions for single-family dwellings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.