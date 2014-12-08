FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Canada building permits edge up 0.7 pct in Oct
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 8, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Canada building permits edge up 0.7 pct in Oct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to insert dropped word “billion” in first paragraph)

OTTAWA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits edged up 0.7 percent in October to C$7.53 billion ($6.61 billion), cooling after the previous month’s sharp gain as construction intentions for residential homes slipped, data from Statistics Canada showed on Monday.

Economists had been expecting a decline of 1.4 percent after a surge of more than 12 percent in September. The figures are seasonally adjusted.

Building permits for non-residential construction rose 2.4 percent as the industrial component jumped 34.4 percent on higher construction intentions for utilities buildings and manufacturing plants.

But permits in the residential sector fell 0.4 percent with a drop in construction plans in Quebec and Ontario accounting for most of the decline. Building permits for multi-family buildings fell 0.9 percent, while permits for single-family homes were unchanged.

$1 = $1.1430 Canadian Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.