FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada Jan building permits sink on weak non-residential plans
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada Jan building permits sink on weak non-residential plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds data, background)

OTTAWA, March 6 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits issued in January sank by 12.9 percent to C$6.13 billion ($4.90 billion), pulled down by sharply lower construction intentions for non-residential buildings, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

Market analysts had forecast a 4.3 percent drop. Revised figures showed a 6.1 percent gain in December.

The value of non-residential permits dropped by 22.8 percent in January on weaker demand in the major provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario. Construction intentions fell for educational institutions, medical facilities and nursing homes.

The value of residential permits dropped by 7.0 percent, largely due to a 21.0 percent drop in permits for multifamily dwellings - a fourth consecutive monthly decline.

The news will be of interest to the Canadian government, which says it is closely watching the booming condo market but has so far played down talk of a bubble.

$1=$1.25 Canadian Reporting by David Ljunggren Editing by W Simon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.