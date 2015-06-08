FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Canada building permits unexpectedly jump in April
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 8, 2015 / 12:41 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada building permits unexpectedly jump in April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, June 8 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits unexpectedly surged in April for the second month in a row, led by the non-residential sector amid construction plans for medical facilities and government buildings, data from Statistics Canada showed on Monday.

The value of permits rose 11.6 percent to C$7.8 billion ($6.3 billion). That exceeded economists’ expectations for a decline of 6 percent and added on to March’s upwardly revised 13.6 percent gain.

The value of non-residential permits soared 30.2 percent, thanks to higher construction intentions for institutional, commercial and industrial buildings.

Residential permits rose 1.2 percent as construction intentions for single-family homes saw the first increase in three months, of 6.6 percent.

Building plans for multi-family homes slipped 4.5 percent after two months of strong gains.

$1 = $1.2437 Canadian Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Bernadette Baum

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.