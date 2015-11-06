FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Canada building permits unexpectedly tumble in Sept
#Market News
November 6, 2015 / 1:41 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Canada building permits unexpectedly tumble in Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details from report)

OTTAWA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits unexpectedly tumbled for the second month in a row in September on a drop in construction intentions for residential buildings, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

Permits fell 6.7 percent, far short of analysts expectations for a gain of 1.3 percent.

Residential building permits dropped by 11.6 percent, driven by a slump in intentions for multi-family dwellings. Much of that decline came from the province of Ontario, which had seen a large increase the month before.

Non-residential construction plans increased by 1.6 percent, helped by a rise in permits for industrial buildings.

Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Phil Berlowitz

