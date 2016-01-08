FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Value of Nov Canada building permits plunges on Alberta weakness
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
Harvey Aftermath
Houston quickens pace of Harvey recovery as new storm threatens U.S.
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 8, 2016 / 1:36 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Value of Nov Canada building permits plunges on Alberta weakness

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details of release, background)

OTTAWA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The value of Canadian building permits issued in November fell 19.6 percent on widespread declines in the energy-producing province of Alberta, which had seen a boom in October, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

The decline - far greater than the 3.0 percent drop forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll - was the greatest since the 26.7 percent retreat seen in August 2014.

Alberta saw record demand in October as contractors rushed to apply for permits ahead of planned changes to the province’s building codes. The frenzy cooled off in November, dragging down the entire Canadian market.

The value of residential building permits dropped by 17.8 percent in November while non-residential permits nose-dived by 22.7 percent.

High prices for single-family dwellings are contributing to a shift in demand for apartments. From January to November, 66.2 percent of new residential units approved were multi-family dwellings.

Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Nick Zieminski

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.